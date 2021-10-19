A man who was hit by a lorry stepped out deliberately, inquest hears

Mr Peter George Taylor, 59, of Wellington, died in hospital after the collision on June 2 this year on the Holyhead Road.

At an inquest into his death in Shrewsbury on Tuesday Mr John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire Telford and Wrekin, heard evidence from the driver of the HGV removals lorry, Mr Lee Brown, about the tragedy.

In written evidence Mr Brown said he was driving the lorry, with two colleagues as passengers, on the Holyhead Road on the morning of June 2.

Close to the BT garage he said he saw a man emerge onto the pavement.

"It seemed like he had been running," he said.

"He stared at me in the cab, we had direct eye contact. Then he just lunged in front of me, like a sprinter coming out of the blocks."

Despite braking hard, Mr Brown's lorry hit Mr Taylor. Paramedics tried to save him before he was taken to hospital but he died later that day.

The inquest heard that two pedestrians approached Mr Brown on the side of the road to say that the collision had not been his fault and the coroner also read evidence from this passengers and drivers who had been travelling in the opposite direction at the time.

They said they believed Mr Taylor had deliberately stepped into the path of the lorry.

Mr Taylor's sister, Susan Hancock, told the coroner that her brother had never got over the death of his wife Georgina, in 2018 and said she believed he had previously contemplated suicide.