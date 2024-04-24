Former Wellington pub turned salon goes up for sale with £300,000 price tag

The Barley Mow in Wellington closed in 2008 and was later converted into a hair and beauty salon.

Now, the building on Bell Street is up for sale - business not included.

The building is currently home to Escape Hair & Beauty. Photo: Andrew Dixon/Zoopla

Arranged over two stories, the first is home to the hair salon with a number of interconnecting rooms, including stores, a kitchen and a disabled WC.

Upstairs are several treatment rooms with a separate WC and shower room.

To the side of the building is a private customer car park with eight spaces, while a courtyard at the rear provides staff parking.

The 2,014 square-foot space is available to purchase freehold with vacant possession.

It is being listed on the market by agents Andrew Dixon and Co for £300,000 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67174429