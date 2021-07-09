Flats plan for office building in Wellington

The Glebe Centre. Photo: Google

The Glebe Centre, on the corner of Glebe Street and Victoria Road, Wellington, has more than 14,000 square feet of space across its three floors.

Birmingham-based developer Bipin Patel has applied for prior approval to change its use class from office space into homes. Blueprints submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council show 23 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom homes are planned in the L-shaped building.

Wellington Town Council will be consulted about the proposal and the borough council will makes its decision at a later date.

A planning statement, prepared by Martin Parrish of Wem-based The Planning Group Ltd on behalf of Mr Patel, says: “The site lies within the existing Wellington town centre which has excellent access to all services including retail, leisure, a railway station and health facilities.

“Prior approval is applied for and requested to enable this surplus to requirements office building to provide good quality residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location without detriment to the amenities of nearby residents.”

Mr Parrish adds that the Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service moved into the building in 2012, and says its CEO has confirmed the building has been used solely as offices since then.

He adds that the current on-site parking is “adequate” and will be retained, along with the bicycle parking area.