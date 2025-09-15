Wellington Collectors' Fair is back this weekend

Pop along and browse over 20 stalls selling a wide range of goods, including collectables, small antiques, coins and banknotes, vintage jewellery, books, CDs and DVDs - plus lots of assorted bric-a-brac.

While here, why not enjoy a snack or a cuppa in our very reasonably priced cafe?

Entry is free and there's free parking all day.

Venue: Belmont Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington TF1 1LT - at the top of New Street by the Methodist church

Browse the numerous collectables on offer. Picture: Bob Eastwick