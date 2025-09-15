Wellington Collectors' Fair is back this weekend
We're back at the Belmont Hall this Saturday (September 20) from 9am until 2pm.
By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published
Last updated
Pop along and browse over 20 stalls selling a wide range of goods, including collectables, small antiques, coins and banknotes, vintage jewellery, books, CDs and DVDs - plus lots of assorted bric-a-brac.
While here, why not enjoy a snack or a cuppa in our very reasonably priced cafe?
Entry is free and there's free parking all day.
Venue: Belmont Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington TF1 1LT - at the top of New Street by the Methodist church