Adrian Janowski, aged 33, drove a Mazda 6 in Baldwin Webb Avenue, Donnington, Telford on August 23 this year.

A breath test found he had 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Janowski, of Dukes View, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified Janowski from driving for 19 months and fined him £500.

Janowski was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £200 victim surcharge, bringing his total legal bill to £785.