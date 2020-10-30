Major regeneration project gets £2.3m boost

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded nearly £2.5m for the regeneration of the former college site

The money, from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, will go towards a significant regeneration project at the former New College site in Wellington.

Telford & Wrekin Council, whose cabinet will meet next week to decide on formal acceptance of the £2.38m award, is planning a major revamp of the former college.

The project will see the creation of 64 apartments, and ten bungalows in an 'extra care' setting – where elderly residents live independently but are provided assistance with everyday tasks.

There are also plans for 21 new homes which would be available for rent through the council's Nuplace housing company.

Earlier this year, the council submitted a planning application to demolish the modern college buildings, leaving the Edwardian school building.

Demolition work is due to take place later this year.

Subject to planning consent for the development proposals, building work could start next year.

The funding offer from the government comes after the council applied to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) “Get Building Fund", which is intended to help accelerate building projects following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Having worked hard to submit the bid against very short timescales we welcome this funding which will help us deliver the next phase of the redevelopment of the former New College site.

“Earlier this year, we applied for permission to demolish the modern college buildings and, as part of that, we applied for government funding to go towards the new buildings on the site which will provide a great opportunity to bring new investment into Wellington.

“We are working on a detailed scheme for the site which we will publish in due course and will be subject to planning permission.”