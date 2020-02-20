Wellington's history man calls it a day after 55 years

And he is giving the town a "farewell gift" in the form of a free historical walking guide which highlights scenes and places of historical interest in Wellington from yesteryear.

"I don't know if anybody has been at this game longer than me. Who would want to?" said Wellington-born Allan, who lives in Priorslee, and was just 15 when he began delving into the past of his home town.

Allan says he will be ending his researches and writings on Wellington, his public talks, and his helping people with their inquiries relating to the town's past, from his 70th birthday, which is towards the end of March.

"I made this decision a year ago. I was aware that my dad died when he was 71, and although there's no reason I should die then, it does focus your mind. This last year I've done as much as I can to wind things up," he added.

"Over the last 55 years of collecting and research I have got five archive boxes full of papers to do with my family history which I haven't had a chance to go through. I need to concentrate on that."

He will also be stepping down from producing Wellingtonia, the magazine of Wellington History Group – another member will be taking over.

Allan during his Wellington schooldays.

Already he has distributed his vast collection of material to fellow local historians, who he says want to remain anonymous.

Allan, who was founder chairman of the history group in 2007, said: "My gift to the people of Wellington is 'Wellington Back In Time Walk' which has been paid for by the town's civic society and the history group, and the whole point is that it is a free to pick up booklet.

"It's for people to pick up and enjoy reading and become interested in Wellington, if they are not already, to promote the history of the town."

The booklet is being launched along with Allan's final issue of Wellingtonia – issue 28 – at the Charter History Day in Wellington, on March 7, which features displays from various history groups from 10am to 1pm in the town's library. Afterwards it will be available at various outlets in the town.

In Allan's final issue of Wellingtonia, historian Neil Clarke describes him as the acknowledged authority on the history of Wellington.

"Allan has made a tremendous contribution to the promotion of the study of local history in the area," he said.

Allan's work is not quite done, however – he is planning to bring out one last book, a history of Wellington, some time later this year.