The story of Simon Evans, from Perton, is being shared by his brave parents, Dave and Sue Evans, with support from West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, as the anniversary of the shocking tragedy approaches.

Mr Campion's office has worked with Mr and Mrs Evans to produce a banner featuring Simon's story, which will be used at road safety events across the region.

The commissioner's website also includes Simon's heartbreaking story, sharing Mr and Mrs Evans' warnings about road safety for young drivers, and their call for increased safety measures to prevent tragedies.

Simon Evans. Picture: The Evans Family

Simon was just 18 when he died in the crash on Offoxey Road near Shifnal on March 14 last year.

This Saturday will mark 12 months since the shocking crash.

Two other teenagers were also killed in the crash.

They had all been wearing seatbelts when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree.

A fourth boy survived but was left with life-changing injuries.

Mr Campion said that road safety is a key part of his Safer Communities Plan, and that Simon’s story is one that highlights the urgent need for change to reduce the harm caused on West Mercia’s roads.

While there were no witnesses to the crash that killed Simon investigators determined a lack of driving experience and inappropriate speed were the cause of the crash.

An inquest saw the coroner conclude it was “caused by the naïve actions of a young, inexperienced, newly qualified driver.”

Mr Campion said: “The Evans family are using their pain for purpose, as they do all they can to stop what happened to their son Simon from happening to anyone else.

Mr Campion with Dave and Sue Evans and the banner telling Simon's story.

“I have met with Dave and Sue, and other families who have gone through this terrible hurt, and I am deeply moved and humbled by their courage and resilience to engage with communities to effect positive change and make a real difference to reduce the harm caused on our roads.

“One preventable death is one too many, and I will do all I can in my role to provide West Mercia Police with the resources it needs and to work with families like the Evans’ and partner organisations, to stop any more families from experiencing the pain and loss they have.”

In a statement Dave and Sue Evans said: “Part of us all died with Simon that night. Our lives will never be the same. We are grieving for the son we have lost and are mourning for the future he will never have, and we will never see.”

They added: "Young drivers deserve the right to be protected, to have the correct safeguards put in place.

“We feel by sharing Simon’s story and contributing to initiatives such as this, it will save lives; who can argue with that?”