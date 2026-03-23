Future of Shropshire market town's BMX track at risk after 'unauthorised alterations' to course

Shifnal Town Council is warning residents that the future of Wheatfield Park BMX track is as risk amid an "ongoing issue" of riders making unauthorised changes to the course.

The council says the track was deliberately designed as a beginner‑friendly facility, but recent attempts to reshape the jumps have created “significant safety risks” for less confident riders.

According to the council, individuals have been digging large holes alongside the jumps and using the soil to increase their height.

Shifnal Town Council has issued a warning to users of the BMX track at Wheatfield Park after repeated incidents of riders making unauthorised changes to the course

Council officers have had to repair the damage, including holes described as posing “a serious risk of injury” to anyone using the track.

A spokesperson said the town council has a duty of care to all users and stressed that the course must remain as originally designed to ensure it is safe and accessible.

The council has warned that if the alterations continue, it may be forced to deem the area unsafe and close the track.

They said: "If these issues continue, the council will be left with no choice but to deem the area unsafe and remove it from use.

"We kindly ask all users to respect the facility and leave it as they find it."