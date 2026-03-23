£250k price slash on Shifnal industrial estate up for sale

The industrial estate at Upton Mill, on Upton Lane on the outskirts of Shifnal, was put up for sale last year as the site's current owners considered downsizing plans.

Originally, agents were seeking offers of around £3,000,000 – but the site is back on the market with a £2.75m price tag.

The 1.8‑acre site has 11 units, which provide around 42,500 square feet, with each unit ranging from 1,700 to 18,000 square feet.

Upton Mill industrial estate, near Shifnal. Photo: Zoopla/Berrys

Agents Berrys said some of the units are currently let on short‑term arrangements, which could be formalised upon purchase – or the new owners could take it on with vacant possession.

The estate agents said the site could also be suitable for residential development, subject to planning consent.

A spokesperson for Berrys said: “The property comprises a well‑positioned, self‑contained industrial/warehouse site with an office building on a secure site of approximately 1.8 acres (0.73 hectares).

“The property is currently let on short‑term arrangements, which can be formalised upon purchase. If the purchaser prefers the site with vacant possession, this can be arranged.”

The full listing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/72705647