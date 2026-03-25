£170k Shifnal fraudster who stole from scouts and church given extra time to sell house to pay crime debts

Desmond Rodgers, of Hough Way, Shifnal, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, for the latest stage in his 'proceeds of crime' proceedings.

Rodgers was sent to jail in April last year after stealing more than £170,000, then losing it in a crypto scam.

The former treasurer took £126,000 from the St Andrew's Church in Shifnal, £16,600 from the Shifnal Scout group and £28,300 from Madeley Scouts - leaving the group with just £21.50 in its account.

Desmond Rodgers. Picture: West Mercia Police

Rodgers told police he was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam.