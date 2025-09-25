Plans to build 69 new homes on agricultural land in Shifnal revealed

Shropshire Homes is set to host a consultation event in Shifnal next week, after revealing their plans to build 69 new homes off Newport Road.

The planning application, to be submitted later this year, will include detailed plans for the site, which is being proposed for a housing allocation in the emerging Shropshire Local Plan.

The developer said the homes will be built to utilise the latest low carbon technology and the development would include enhancements to biodiversity.

Photo: Googe/Shropshire Homes

A new area of public open space will be included in the plans, and the development will include a proportion of affordable housing.

Robert Perrins, Technical Director at Shropshire Homes said: “We’re really excited to have this opportunity and are working hard to ensure the proposals are well designed and in keeping with the location.

"The proposal seeks to transform an undeveloped parcel of agricultural land into a sustainably designed, residential development which could make a valuable contribution towards Shropshire Council’s acute housing need.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Shifnal Village Hall on Tuesday, September 30 from 3pm to 6.30pm, where representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals.

The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to leave any comments on the proposals.

Those unable to attend the consultation event, but wish to comment on the proposals are asked to email land@shropshire-homes.com

More information about the consultation and the proposals will be made available online at shropshire-homes.com/shifnal-land-consultation

