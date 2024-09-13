Family's lives 'ripped apart' after horror Shifnal crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Will Hubbard was killed when drink driver, Oliver Barber, lost control of his car whilst speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

The 20-year-old was jailed for eight years and banned form the road for 11 years by a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

Will Hubbard

Speaking after the sentencing, the family said their “lives have been ripped apart” and no punishment for the driver responsible can ever compensate for their loss.