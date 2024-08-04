Police confirm driver killed in overnight A41 crash after car 'hit tree and caught fire'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The driver, who has so far not been publicly identified, was driving a black Seat Arona on the A41 between Lizard Mill Farm Junction and Pickmere Roundabout - where the road meets the A5 - at around 1am, when they left the road and hit the three.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses to the crash near Tong, north of Shifnal.

In a statement, the force said: "Emergency services attended however, sadly, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is asked to contact PC Tony Smith via email at anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 36i of August 4."

The road remained closed throughout Sunday morning while emergency services cleared away the scene and the road was resurfaced.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 1am and remained throughout Sunday morning

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it responded to reports of a collision at 1.13am.

Two crews from Telford Central were sent out.

In an update the fire service said the crash was an "RTC involving one vehicle in collision with tree which then set alight".

The stretch of the A41 had to remain closed for resurfacing after the crash

"Crews extinguished using two hose reel jets and and two breathing apparatus," the update added.

Shropshire Council said the road was likely to be closed for "several hours" and were advising drivers to take alternative routes.