Christmas activities are 'icing on cake' for Shifnal

Shifnal Town Council has invested in new Christmas lights and decorations to enhance the town.

Lucie Pritchard, the council’s administration assistant, said: “We carried out a successful refurbishment of the town centre earlier this year and our additional festive lights will be the icing on the cake.

“With three new extra features and more festoon lights, we believe the display this year will be spectacular and not to be missed.

“The annual lights switch-on event will be held on November 25, which will include free entertainment and a Christmas market.

"It should be a great day for all the family.”

Entertainment at this year’s event will include magic acts, costume characters and a live performance from musical duo Smokiecoco.

The market will feature a range of small businesses, craft specialists and charity fundraisers, as well as refreshments.

The event takes place from 2pm until 8pm in the town centre, with Father Christmas ‘flying in’ for 5pm and the Christmas lights being switched on at 6.30pm by students from Shifnal Primary, St Andrew’s Primary, Idsall School and ‘royalty’ from Shifnal carnival.