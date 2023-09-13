Rally legends prepare for Weston Park motor action

Rally legend Stig Blomqvist with another legen of rally the Audi Quattro

Stig Blomqvist – the 1984 world champion who became a household name – and Welsh superstar Gwyndaf Evans are among the star-studded entry list for the Historic Rally Festival at the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on September 30 and October 1.

Blomqvist – best remembered for his exploits during the Group B era of the World Rally Championship in the 1980s - returns to the stages in a the legendary works specification Audi Quattro A2.

Meanwhile Evans, winner of the British Rally Championship in 1996 and runner-up three times, will be taking part in a very special Ford Escort Mk2 with co-driver Stuart Horsfall.

The Historic Rally promises a weekend of high-octane action, with Weston Park hosting spectacular night and daytime stages as well as the service area, where fans can get up close to the cars, live music, street food and a firework display.

It roars into action on Saturday September 30 at brand new stately venue, Hatton Grange, the private home of the Kenyon-Slaney family where the drivers will undertake four stages past the Georgian house.

On Saturday evening the drivers will take to the Weston stages as dusk falls in a thrilling night-time finale which will also feature live music from the Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, bars, street food and end with fireworks.

On Sunday, all 80 cars and drivers will take on the Weston stages made famous in the 1980s and 1990s as home of the much-loved RAC Rally.

Organiser Warner Lewis, from Rallying History said: “This is the best line-up of cars and drivers with 80 entries from across all eras. I am particularly delighted that Stig and Gywndaf will be joining us to celebrate the golden era of rallying.”

Jennifer Astbury, head of operations at Weston Park, added: “Rallying History have put together a fantastic line-up for the event this year with star drivers, an aerial display, a huge turnout of car clubs and I am particularly looking forward to having the service area at Weston which will give the visitors even more opportunity to see the cars up close.”

A festival atmosphere will be created for all the family on the Sunday, with car clubs exhibiting, trade stands, delicious food and drink and a fun fair for the little ones.