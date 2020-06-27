Community group helping vulnerable Shifnal people receives £1,000 boost from returning Freemasons

The donation to Shifnal Help is part of the Idsall Lodge of Freemasons' ongoing initiative to support local community groups having recently returned to the area.

The money was raised from collections taken at every meeting and social event, along with a frequent raffle and auction.

The donation was made to Rev Chris Thorpe, vicar of St Andrew's Church and representative of Shifnal Help, by Matt Butts, worshipful master of the Idsall Lodge. The pair were joined by Richard Webster, charity steward and were supported by other members of the organisation.

Mr Thorpe said: "It's been amazing the way volunteers have made Shifnal Help work across the whole community and we have accepted about 1,200 jobs so far.

"This donation will help us continue our work in helping the community. A big thanks to the Freemasons – they reached out to us and we were really grateful for their help.

Idsall Lodge of Freemasons in Shifnal made the donation to Shifnal Help. Representing Shifnal Help are Rev Chris Thorpe, Vicar of St Andrew's Church, and volunteer Hannah Casey, joined by members of the Freemasons group

"We hope to work with them in the future and keep the support going which is absolutely great."

Shifnal Help was set up as an emergency helpline a week before the UK entered lockdown on March 23.

Advertising

The organisation is currently run under the umbrella of St Andrew's Church, and is looking to form its own charitable body in coming weeks.

Robert Williams, from the Idsall Lodge of Freemasons, said: "We presented the funds to further assist them in their efforts to support the less fortunate in the town, particularly during these very trying times.

"The lodge had moved away from the town but has now returned. In light of this fact we were determined to involve ourselves in activities that benefit the life of Shifnal – this presentation being the start of an initiative that will be ongoing."

Consecrated in 1952, the Freemasons' lodge in Shifnal usually meets at the Park House Hotel on the first Wednesday of every month.