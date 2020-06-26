'Ferrari' smashed through wall at Weston Park before fleeing, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

The incident happened at about 8pm on Monday, when a red 360 Modena Ferrari is thought to have crashed into a wall at Weston Park on the A5 near the Lichfield gate, causing the structure to crumble.

The driver is then thought to have removed the vehicle from the wreckage before fleeing the scene without reporting it to the park or emergency services.

A Weston Park spokeswoman said: "At around 8pm on Monday, June 22, a car crashed into the park wall causing significant damage.

"Whoever crashed the car must have had help in removing it from the wall – we very much doubt it would be drivable after the impact and the driver has not reported the accident to the police or ourselves.

"We believe it was a red Ferrari from the small amount of debris that was left at the scene. We have been told by experts that it is a 360 Modena from 1999 to 2004."

The incident is believed to have caused disruption on the A5 and Weston Park is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact them on 01952852168.