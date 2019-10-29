Shifnal golf tournament raises more than £10,000 for charity

More than 50 people teed up across 15 teams that played in the competition organised by Alexandra Peters – who played on the Ladies' European Tour.

Taking place at Shifnal Golf Club, Charter Savings Bank hosted the tournament which saw teams compete on the 18-hole course sponsored by businesses across the UK.

After the tournament, the day continued with a meal, followed by a charity auction where guests bid on a range of prizes donated by supporting businesses.

Alexandra Peters, who now works as an office manager at Charter Savings Bank, was instrumental in organising the tournament. Having played golf since the age of nine and competed on the Ladies’ European Tour for four years, she now combines her love of the sport with raising money.

More than £10,000 was raised for charity

She said: "It's a fun way for people to get together and raise money for a great cause.

"After being involved in many similar events whilst playing professionally, I was delighted for the chance to organise a charity tournament myself.

"I've seen how much people really enjoy these events and it gives colleagues and suppliers the opportunity to do something a little different for a great cause."

Advertising

The money raised is being donated to the charity Socks and Chocs, which started out in 2010 giving vulnerable people on the streets of Birmingham fresh socks and bars of chocolate.

Worthy

Since Charter Savings Bank became their official partner in 2017, the charity has grown into a national organisation that has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, distributing essential items such as bedding, toiletries and clothes, as well as funding temporary accommodation for those who need it most.

The golf tournament is the latest in the bank’s fundraising activities, with the total raised during the three-year partnership so far reaching almost £220,000 through events such as the Shrewsbury Dragonboat Race, the Velo Birmingham & Midlands Cycle Event and other team-based initiatives.

Paul Whitlock, executive director of Charter Savings Bank, said: "We are constantly looking for ways to support the community and the work of Socks and Chocs is an invaluable service, helping some of the most vulnerable people across towns and cities in the UK.

"We are proud to support such a worthy cause and are grateful to all of the event sponsors and teams taking part to make this a fantastic day of fundraising."