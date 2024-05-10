Town's first May Day celebrations an 'overwhelming success'

The event in Shifnal was organised by Shropshire Festivals in collaboration with Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council, and showcased the best of the market town's vibrant community and rich heritage.

The live stage featured live music including the Cosford Air Cadets Band,

Small Furry Animals and Ego Friendly who entertained the crowds along with heart warming performances by the Shifnal Male Voice Choir and the spirited Shifnal Rock Choir.