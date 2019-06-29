Sun shines for Shifnal Carnival

People lined the town's high street to watch the hugely popular procession, which this year included everything from musical performances to a tractor run.

The warm weather had families sitting in their gardens along the route, ready to see the parade go by from the comfort of a deck chair.

Shifnal Carnival

Children involved in the parade were given water pistols to shoot out over the crowd – a welcome cool down in the scorching temperatures.

The 51st Shifnal Carnival might not have had the anniversary feel of its predecessor, but organisers said they were thrilled with the turnout.

Bagpipers at Shifnal Carnival

Harry Turley, the vice chairman of the Shifnal Carnival Committee, said: "It has been absolutely amazing. The sun was out and everybody came out to support it.

"Numbers are fairly good. Last year was the 50th anniversary of Shifnal Carnival, so we had a lot last year. But we've got a lot of different people entering this year, so it's really good.

Advertising

"We were very happy with the parade – and the water pistols were definitely welcomed!"

Carnival queen Thalia Finnazi led the parade, along with eight others in her royal party.

Crowds flocked to the event

Carnival princess Sienna Hilton and carnival prince William Dodd took part, along with a group of attendants.

Advertising

The floats started gathering at Admirals Farm at about 1.15pm, with the carnival procession setting off about an hour and a half later.

This year's floats included appearances from Shifnal Primary School with a film-themed float, the Oompah Stompers, bag pipers, the Co-op and Tern Valley Vintage Show

There was also a pride parade float that received cheers from the crowds as it travelled down the road.

The parade

For those who fancied a little more action, there was also a big fun fair at one end of the High Street, including a selection of rides for both children and adults.

A variety of refreshments were available, and people were also given the opportunity to explore the town's many shops, pubs and restaurants.

The carnival was first started in 1958, and today brings thousands of people into the area from across the region.

To mark its 50th anniversary, last year saw a fireworks display and the gathering of 50 years of carnival queens to take part in the event.

Organisers managed to find 25 previous queens to join the festivities.