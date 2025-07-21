Euro 2025 semi-final to be screened in Telford town park with bar onsite as England's Lionesses take on Italy

After a dramatic quarter-final win against Sweden, England's Lionesses are just one game away from the Euro 2025 final.

England will be playing Italy tomorrow (July 22) for a place in the final.

For those wanting to watch the action on the big screen, one is being rolled out in the Telford Town Park arena.

The big screen in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

There will be a bar onsite as well as a food stand, and visitors are welcome to bring a rug, chairs and a picnic although glass bottles will not be allowed.

England's Lauren James, Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out after the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final match at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: PA

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “We are really looking forward to screening the match and providing an opportunity for families and friends to come together to share this experience.

"We’re only one step away from the final, so let’s get behind our Lionesses as they gear up for an exciting semi-final showdown on Tuesday.”

For those staying at home, the semi-final is set to be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX, with coverage beginning at 7pm and kick-off at 8pm.

Germany and Spain will contest the other semi-final on Wednesday (July 23).

The winners will meet in the Euro 2025 final, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday (July 27).