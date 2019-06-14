Three people rescued from car in water

The car was said to be in more than two feet of water at Burlington Ford near Shifnal.

Three adults were rescued from the car by water trained first responders with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

They were called to help the stranded motorists at around 1.49pm today.

the rescue crew was dispatched from the Telford Central fire Station and had completed their work by 2.22pm.

The fire service confirmed that no one had required hospital treatment following the incident.