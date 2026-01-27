£65k price slash for pair of derelict Telford homes with planning permission for 10 apartments
A pair of derelict homes in Telford are going back under the hammer next month after planning permission was granted for a new apartment block on site.
By Megan Jones
After a lengthy planning battle that concluded in 2024, the owner of a pair of semi-detached homes on Slaney Street in Oakengates was given permission to demolish the two properties and build an apartment block on site.
The scheme, which also included space for a retail unit on the ground floor, would see 10 flats built on the site close to the theatre car park in the town centre.