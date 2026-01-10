Revealed: Nine former pubs in Telford and Wrekin where redevelopment has ‘stalled’ – some for more than a decade

A list of 27 so-called 'stalled sites' identified so far across the borough also include the plot of a now-demolished former cinema, and an historic former church.

If all the sites were developed they could see 360 homes built, Telford & Wrekin Council planners have told inspectors, in advance of local plan hearings later this year.

Planners say development could have stalled for a number of reasons including economic factors, environmental constraints or “land banking” by developers.

Officials have plans to work with developers and owners to make progress on the sites.

Compulsory purchase powers are included as a final option but officials have made it clear that they are willing to work with housing providers to get the homes built.

Some 19 sites have been subject to planning enforcement action, and 16 are in high-profile town centre locations.

The former pubs include two in Dawley called the Queens Arms: one in Southall Road and the other in Bank Road.

Madeley’s former Park Inn, and land next to it, is also “not delivered”.

At the former Swan pub at Waters Upton, the development of two houses and three flats with a community facility has “stalled and mothballed".

An 18-unit block of flats was approved at the site of the former Haygate pub at Haygate Road, Wellington, but it is also “not progressing".

Development of six dwellings at the vacant Gate Inn, at Bratton, is also not progressing.

The former Old Shawbirch Inn is also on the list as is the derelict historic Beacon Hotel in Madeley, which is Grade II-listed.

The Grade II-listed Beacon Hotel has been vacant for more than 10 years. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Beacon has been vacant for more than 10 years and has been a “target for anti-social behaviour” which causes “distress” to the local community.

It also sits next to a school and at the entrance to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. It remains, planners say, a “significant visual blight”.

In Oakengates the former Claddagh Inn/Caledonia Hotel and land at Lion Street also makes the list.

The Claddagh, in Oakengates. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The high-profile site has also been vacant for more than 10 years, wrote planners, adding that it is “causing significant blight on the local community”.

Also on the list is the former Clifton Cinema, in Wellington, where there is planning permission for an extra care scheme.

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport is included too. There the borough council is pursuing compulsory purchase and has taken action a number of times to make urgent repairs.

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport pictured in 2024. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Other sites include the former Fletcher Methodist Church, in Court Street, Madeley, a Grade II-listed building. It sits vacant after fire damage to school rooms.

Planners concluded that the sites “have the potential to provide a number of houses” and that the council is working proactively for them to be “unlocked”.

They added: “Telford & Wrekin [Council] are of the view that compulsory purchase orders will be used in some circumstances.”

Officials are also looking to secure a partnership approach with housing providers to ensure there is a “set of willing delivery partners that will allow sites subject to compulsory purchase to “come forward quickly with a residential end use”.

They have also told planning inspectors that the council “has the ability to implement direct delivery as well as working with local registered providers to secure the site for a dedicated residential end use”.