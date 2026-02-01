Latest drone footage shows demolition progress in Oakengates amid town's major redevelopment

Contractors began tearing down the auditorium of Telford Theatre in Oakengates back in November last year.

The work is part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Oakengates town centre, which includes the creation of a new, state-of-the-art theatre.

At the same time, work was taking place to demolish several buildings on the town's high street to create a new square and community space, which will eventually connect the theatre to the rest of the town.

Several buildings on Market Street and Limes Walk have been demolished to make way for a new square and community space, which will eventually connect the theatre to the rest of the town

The new two-tier auditorium will seat up to 756 people and will be complemented by a modern foyer, bar and dining space.