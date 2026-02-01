Latest drone footage shows demolition progress in Oakengates amid town's major redevelopment
New aerial photographs have shown how work has progressed at the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Oakengates town centre and Telford Theatre.
By Megan Jones
Published
Contractors began tearing down the auditorium of Telford Theatre in Oakengates back in November last year.
The work is part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Oakengates town centre, which includes the creation of a new, state-of-the-art theatre.
At the same time, work was taking place to demolish several buildings on the town's high street to create a new square and community space, which will eventually connect the theatre to the rest of the town.
The new two-tier auditorium will seat up to 756 people and will be complemented by a modern foyer, bar and dining space.