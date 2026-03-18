Warning after rogue traders target pensioner in Telford street

The woman in her 80s, who asked not to be named, said she was at her home in Abbots Close in the Oakengates area at around 10.30am last Monday (March 9) when two men knocked on her door.

She said one of the men had placed a ladder against the property, climbed to her roof and claimed she was missing roof tiles.

She said: "I knew there was nothing wrong with my roof and left empty-handed. I have reported them to the police but I wanted people to be aware in the area not to trust people knocking on the door."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the Safer Neighbourhood Team in Oakengates was "aware of this lady’s report and enquiries are ongoing".