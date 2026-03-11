Work beginning on new Shropshire town square and library amid £22m redevelopment

The regeneration of Oakengates town centre has moved into its next stage after the transformation of shop units along Limes Walk was completed.

Demolition work has cleared space for a new pedestrianised public square and community areas connecting Limes Walk with Market Street.

The new square will sit directly outside Telford Theatre and form part of the Theatre Quarter scheme, designed to better link the theatre with the rest of the town centre, host events and create an improved outdoor market space.

Demolition work has cleared space for a new pedestrianised public square and community areas connecting Limes Walk with Market Street. Photo: Morris Property

Early phases of the project have already seen businesses move into refurbished retail units, with further occupiers expected. Apartments above the units are now fully let.

The town's library, which has been taken over by Oakengates Town Council, is due to be fitted out this month at its new home on Limes Walk.

The building, which is due to open to the public in mid-April, will include a refreshment area, seating and space for community groups, with direct frontage onto the new pedestrianised zone.

Demolition work has cleared space for a new pedestrianised public square and community areas connecting Limes Walk with Market Street. Photo: Morris Property

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the improvements were already making a visible difference.

“Oakengates has seen huge improvements throughout this project and retail spaces in this area are now much more appealing to visit. We hope they will drive more footfall to the high street,” he said.

“This latest phase will improve the overall look and feel of the town centre with a new square and public spaces outside the theatre. We’re also extremely excited to see the new Oakengates Library open next month.”

Demolition work has cleared space for a new pedestrianised public square and community areas connecting Limes Walk with Market Street. Photo: Morris Property

Steve Flavell, construction manager at Morris Property, added: “We are pleased to have worked with Telford & Wrekin Council and the local community throughout the regeneration of Limes Walk. The project has transformed the area and we are excited to see the next stage of works unfold.”

More information about the Theatre Quarter project is available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.