Police seeking man with Telford links wanted on recall to prison - public urged 'call 999 immediately if you have seen him'

Police say David Bishop, aged 37, is likely to be in Oakengates or Ketley Bank in Telford.

David Bishop. Photo: West Mercia Police

Bishop is also known to have connections in Bilston, Wolverhampton, as well as Aberystwyth in Mid Wales and may be in either of those areas.

West Mercia Police has urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.



A spokesperson said: "If you have seen Bishop or know of his whereabouts, please call 999 immediately."