Drink driver, 40, caught in Mercedes in Telford on Boxing Day gets road ban
A drink driver who was caught over the limit in a Mercedes on Boxing Day has been banned from the road.
Dale Smith, aged 40, drove a red Mercedes in Church Parade, Oakengates, Telford on December 26 last year.
