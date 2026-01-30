Shropshire Star
Seven Shropshire establishments get updated food hygiene ratings - including town's newest Starbucks

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven Shropshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Megan Jones
A fresh batch of food hygiene inspection results has been released, revealing which food businesses across Shropshire have met the highest standards.

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

The Food Standard Agency has published its latest ratings for the region.
  • Starbucks at Telford Centre, rated 5 on January 26 

  • Greggs in Lawley, Telford, rated 5 on January 26

  • The Huntsman of Little Wenlock, rated 5 on January 23 

  • Ladygrove Breakfast at Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley, rated 5 on January 25

  • Business Retreat Boutique Ltd in Oakengates, rated 5 on January 22

  • Thomas Telford Primary Free School in Priorslee, rated 5 on January 20

  • The Welldeck at Wappenshall Wharf, Telford, rated 5 on January 20