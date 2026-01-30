Seven Shropshire establishments get updated food hygiene ratings - including town's newest Starbucks
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven Shropshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A fresh batch of food hygiene inspection results has been released, revealing which food businesses across Shropshire have met the highest standards.
Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Starbucks at Telford Centre, rated 5 on January 26
Greggs in Lawley, Telford, rated 5 on January 26
The Huntsman of Little Wenlock, rated 5 on January 23
Ladygrove Breakfast at Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley, rated 5 on January 25
Business Retreat Boutique Ltd in Oakengates, rated 5 on January 22
Thomas Telford Primary Free School in Priorslee, rated 5 on January 20
The Welldeck at Wappenshall Wharf, Telford, rated 5 on January 20