Telford buses to be diverted when fortnight-long roadworks start next week

Between Monday and October 13 there will be a closure of Uxacona Way at the junction with Lion Street and Station Road, Oakengates.

Several of Arriva's buses will be diverted. They are:

Service 4

Towards Wellington the bus will not serve Oakengates Bus Station.

The service will operate its normal line of route along Station Road and onto Lion Street using the Market Street Bus Stops next to Chapel Street.

Towards Telford it will not serve Oakengates Bus Station.

Service to operate normal line of route along Lion Street using the Market Street Bus Stops next to Chapel Street then onto Station Road resuming normal line of route.

Service 5, 5a, 5b

Towards Oakengates the bus will follow the normal line of route then via Lion Street, New Street, Slaney Street and Uxacona Way before resuming its normal line of route.

Towards Telford – Left out of Oakengates Bus Station, Stafford Road, New Road, Wrockwardine Wood Way, A442 Queensway, Hollinswood Interchange and resume normal line of route.

Service 99

Towards Wellington it will follow the normal line of route then via Lion Street, New Street, Slaney Street, Uxacona Way, Oakengates Bus Station, Stafford Road, Leonard Street before resuming its normal line of route.

Towards Telford – Left out of Oakengates Bus Station, Stafford Road, Leonard Street, Church Parade, Priory Road, Wombridge Road, Hadley Road, Hartshill, Charlton Street, Holyhead Road, Greyhound Island and resume normal line of route.