Police catch off-roader seen riding 'dangerously' in Telford

The incident took place in Oakengates in Telford, and police said they had caught up with the person responsible and issued them with a Section 59 - meaning the vehicle can be seized if they continue.

An update provided by Ketley & Oakengates PCSO Kristin Wills said the individual had been identified by members of the public.

She said: "The Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to thank members of public in coming forward following our appeal to identify the rider of an off road bike, which was captured on dash-cam riding illegally and dangerously in Oakengates.

"As a result the person has now been issued with a section 59. We hope this will highlight that reports of off road bikes being used illegally are taken seriously and we will always aim to identify perpetrators and deal with them."