'Abandoned' car seized in Telford after being found without insurance or MOT and declared as 'SORN'

PCSO for Ketley and Oakengates, Kristin Wills said police were made aware of the vehicle that had been left in the New Street Car Park in Oakengates.

After completing checks, it was discovered that the vehicle had been declared as 'SORN' and had no insurance or a valid MOT.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "This vehicle was brought to our attention as having been potentially abandoned on New Street Car Park, Oakengates.

A car was seized in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

"Having completed checks on the vehicle it was revealed that it was SORN and had no insurance or MOT. As a result the vehicle has been seized.

"If you do declare your vehicle as SORN with DVLA, please make sure that it is parked off the road and on private property. A public car park is not acceptable."