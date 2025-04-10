Firefighters rush to home in Telford after fire on first floor balcony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.46am reporting the house fire on Station Approach in Oakengates.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the fire involved items that were being stored on a first floor balcony.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 9.22am.