Firefighters called to two car crash in Telford

 A Telford road had to be swept free from debris after a crash involving two cars on Friday evening.

By Richard Williams
The collision at the Station Road Roundabout in Lion Street, Oakengates occurred just after 6pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Oakengates roundabout
A spokesperson said the crash involved two saloon cars.

"The fire service made the vehicles safe and removed debris from the highway," the fire service said.

