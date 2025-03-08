Firefighters called to two car crash in Telford
A Telford road had to be swept free from debris after a crash involving two cars on Friday evening.
The collision at the Station Road Roundabout in Lion Street, Oakengates occurred just after 6pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A spokesperson said the crash involved two saloon cars.
"The fire service made the vehicles safe and removed debris from the highway," the fire service said.