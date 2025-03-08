Firefighters called to two car crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision at the Station Road Roundabout in Lion Street, Oakengates occurred just after 6pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Oakengates roundabout

A spokesperson said the crash involved two saloon cars.

"The fire service made the vehicles safe and removed debris from the highway," the fire service said.