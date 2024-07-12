Plans submitted for theatre redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council is planning to transform Telford Theatre in Oakengates, with proposals it says will support the redevelopment of the town centre.

The council has been given £15.5m from central government’s Levelling Up Fund and has topped up the total funding to £21.07m.

The money is being used to rebuild, remodel and expand the theatre and the council is now seeking planning approval on the proposals.

It follows the latest consultation with residents, businesses, stakeholders and theatre patrons, including a public event and a community survey completed by 597 people and a consultation session held with the disabled community on March 21.

The proposal will see the majority of the theatre completely rebuilt, transforming both the exterior and interior of the building.

The new facility will also reduce the theatre’s carbon footprint with an estimated 90 per cent reduction.

A statement from the council said the project "will deliver upgraded state-of-the-art facilities including a larger main auditorium, modernised backstage facilities – as well as a separate studio theatre and a new community art room which will provide a new space for community groups to perform".

It added: "Facilities will enhance the overall visitor experience and also include a newly transformed foyer, a theatre dining area and new bar with upgraded amenities.

"The theatre development will support the local economy by delivering new jobs and increasing volunteering opportunities at the theatre."

The council said that the cultural programme will be enhanced with the expansion of the main auditorium and the introduction of the new studio theatre.

At a December consultation people were able to view the initial proposals and share their feedback.

The council said that the consultation had concluded that 79 per cent of respondents "strongly agreed or agreed" with the initial plans for the theatre, that 83.2 per cent "favoured the creation of a larger main auditorium", 80.7 per cent "supported a new bar/foyer", and 74.9 per cent "believed that remodelling the theatre would attract more visitors to Oakengates, supporting local businesses".

The authority said that during the consultation other comments were received which "have helped to inform the next stages of design".

A spokesman said: "One of the key themes which arose was ‘access to facilities for the disabled community’ and making the new theatre spaces as accessible and inclusive as possible for all is a priority and thanks to comments and suggestions made by the local community the design for the theatre has been improved further."

Work on the theatre will start, subject to planning approval, in winter this year.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, the Environment, Heritage and Visitor Economy, said: "Following an extensive consultation period, the submission of plans to remodel Telford Theatre now means work starting on this exciting project is a step closer.

“This is extremely positive news for Oakengates and is all part of our commitment to build a better borough through the wider Telford regeneration programme.

“The programme will breathe new life into some of our most historic centres, create new spaces for the future and provide opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place we can all be proud of.

“The remodelling of Telford Theatre is part of our commitment to deliver ‘go-to’ places for socialising and where residents and visitors can enjoy arts and culture.

“This theatre project will make the borough a more exciting and vibrant place to be and boost the local economy, as well as reducing the theatre’s carbon footprint considerably.”