Two-car crash at roundabout in Oakengates causes traffic delays
Two cars collided during rush hour in Telford today, causing some delays.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crash involving two saloon cars happened soon after 6pm at the roundabout connecting Station Road and Lion Street in Oakengates.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crew was sent from Telford's central fire station to make the vehicle safe and remove debris from the road.