'If you have info about this burglary we need to know about it' - police appeal

Officers say they received a report on Monday morning of a burglary in Bullrush Glade, St George's.

They did not issue any other details.

Robert Hughes, a Community Safety Engagement Officer, in north Telford, said: "We have had a report of a burglary this morning on Bullrush Glade, St George's.

"If you saw anything suspicious you can contact us on 101 or provide more information to be added to a crime report online at the West Mercia Police website with the reference 00085_I_03062024 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report it online.