Summer fete in Oakengates
Oakengates United Church are holding a Summer Fete on Saturday, 14 June. The Fete opens at 9.30am through until 12.30pm.
Come along and browse the plant stall; Sylvia has some beautiful plants in stock at the moment. There is a homemade cake stall, a raffle, bottle tombola, games, books, Aladdin's Cave, New & Nearly New and Name the Gnome. Delicious bacon butties will be on sale throughout the morning, with free refills of tea and coffee.
All proceeds are for church funds - we are the church in the heart of Oakengates, caring for the community. You are guaranteed a warm welcome and we look forward to seeing you!
Where: Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates TF2 6JH
When: Saturday, 14 June
Time: 9.30am-12.30pm