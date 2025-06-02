Summer fete in Oakengates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Come along and browse the plant stall; Sylvia has some beautiful plants in stock at the moment. There is a homemade cake stall, a raffle, bottle tombola, games, books, Aladdin's Cave, New & Nearly New and Name the Gnome. Delicious bacon butties will be on sale throughout the morning, with free refills of tea and coffee.

All proceeds are for church funds - we are the church in the heart of Oakengates, caring for the community. You are guaranteed a warm welcome and we look forward to seeing you!

Where: Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates TF2 6JH

When: Saturday, 14 June

Time: 9.30am-12.30pm