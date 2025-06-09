Boarding installed in Telford town centre after 'sudden spike' in anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has received concerns from residents and businesses about a "sudden spike" in anti-social activity in Oakengates town centre.

Working in partnership with Oakengates Town Council and West Mercia Police, the authority has moved to have boarding installed around certain premises including Telford Theatre and Oakengates Nursery School.

Boarding has been installed around buildings in Oakengates to tackle concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council added that two offenders were arrested within a week and that Community Protection Notices and Community Protection Warnings will be issued.

CCTV is also being monitored while homelessness support visits have been undertaken to offer support and access to accommodation to rough sleepers, and "deep cleansing" will continue in the town centre.

The council said it is "engaging and supporting" those concerned and working with the police to enforce its "zero-tolerance approach" to begging.

It added that work will continue until concerns have been addressed.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton said: "I understand how distressing this situation is. If this were happening on my own doorstep, I would want to know that action was being taken swiftly and sensitively.

"That is exactly what we are doing. We are committed to restoring a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in Oakengates - while ensuring that those in need are treated with dignity and offered the right support."

Supported by West Mercia Police's local safer neighbourhood teams, council crews have also carried out daily 'anti-social behaviour patrols' in the area, and taken action "where required".

The council said residents have noticed the impact of the boarding and expressed their delight at the move.