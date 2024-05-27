Thousands of people in Telford hit by power cut after 'fault with underground network'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The National Grid website reported a fault on the underground network which was reported to them at 11.11am.

They had engineers on the case and the numbers affected by the power cut quickly reduced from the original 2,391 in the TF2 Priorslee/Oakengates area.

An estimate has been made that all customers should get their power restored by 1pm.

They have apologised for the inconvenience to the 886 customers currently affected at 11.49pm.

Incident updates will be posted on online.