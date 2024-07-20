Telford buses to be diverted as town centre road to close for three weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A road in Oakengates will close for around three weeks to allow for highway improvement works to take place.

Station Road, for around 400 metres with its junction with Station Roundabout, will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 22. The closure will be in place for 24 hours a day and it's expected that the road will reopen on August 11.

A 1.7-mile diversion will be in place, directing traffic via Greyhound Roundabout, Holyhead Road, Hartshill, Bridge Street and Lion Street.

As a result of the closure, buses in the area will also be diverted.

Station Road, Oakengates. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Arriva said: "From Monday, July 22 until Sunday, August 11 August, Station Road (Oakengates) will be closed. Services 4, 5, 5a, 5e, 6, 99a and 99c will be diverted.

"Journeys from Telford Bus Station will divert via B5061 Holyhead Road, Charlton Street, Hartshill, Bridge Street, Lion Street resuming normal line of route on Uxacona Way.

"Journeys towards Telford Bus Station will divert via Lion Street, Bridge Street, Hartshill, Charlton Street, B5061 Holyhead Road resuming normal line of route from the Greyhound Island."