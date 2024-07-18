Plans for new homes on 'inadequate and over-utilised' road set to be given the green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An outline application for two self-build homes on the site of Coronation Bungalow on Station Fields in Oakengates was submitted last month.

Now, despite several residents raising concerns over the impact the development would have on the narrow lane, the granting of planning permission is set to be recommended at a council meeting next week.

The proposal would see the bungalow and existing structures demolished and the two new buildings erected on site.