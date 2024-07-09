Plans submitted for new food store on site of former Telford newspaper offices

Morris & Company already has permission to build a commercial warehouse and offices on the western part of the site in Ketley after planners gave it the green light two months.

Now, the Shrewsbury-based firm wants to have a food store on the eastern side of the site which once housed the Shropshire Star.

The Shropshire Star was produced for more than half a century at the offices and associated print works in Waterloo Road. The newspaper’s former owners sold the site in 2022, with staff moving into Grosvenor House.