'It's called as flytipping' says PCSO warning against leaving donations outside closed charity shops

Officers say there have been incidents in Market Street, Oakengates, and even if they are donations to closed charity shops it is flytipping and the public could get a fixed penalty or an unlimited fine.

PCSO Kristin Wills, of Telford & Wrekin Police, said: "Ketley and Oakengates SNT have had several reports regarding flytipping on Market Street, Oakengates recently.

"We would like to remind everyone that placing items outside of charity shops or next to overflowing donation bins is classified as flytipping and as such could result in a fixed penalty notice or unlimited fine."

PCSO Wills added: "Not only this but it creates additional work for the staff of the shops due to having to clear donations up that may have become strewn down the road or spoiled due to weather conditions.

"Please ONLY take items to donate to shops when the shop is actually open."