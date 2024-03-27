Watch as railway maintenance boss describes final works to reopen Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton link

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Network Rail is planning to get the landslip at Oakengates in Telford fully fixed in time for the start of services on Good Friday.

Network Rail's Birmingham New Street account on X, formerly Twitter, shared the news in a video on Tuesday evening.

In the accompanying video Pete Donovan, Network Rail's infrastructure maintenance delivery manager said final works on the embankment are nearing completion.

Mr Donovan said they are going through the last stages of rebuilding the embankment. There will be machine treatment of the ballast that supports the track on Wednesday. They are then looking for "final hand back" to the train companies on Friday morning "just before start of service".

The tweet reads: "We caught up with Pete, our infrastructure maintenance delivery manager, in Telford to hear about final work taking place which will allow us to safely reopen the line on Friday

"We know it’s been hugely disruptive to passengers and are really grateful for your patience."