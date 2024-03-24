Rail bosses share latest update on Telford landslip and when train line could be fully open

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rail infrastructure owners have issued an update on the continuing work to rebuild a huge part of the embankment at Oakengates that was washed away during heavy rains earlier this month.

The update from Network Rail on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday included pictures of the work being carried out to replace the embankment.

Picture: Network Rail

"Our work is continuing to use thousands of tonnes of stone to rebuild a railway embankment in Telford after a landslip.

"We’re sorry to passengers disrupted.

"We hope to reopen the line before Easter."

In a previous update Network Rail said the major work to safely reopen the line between Oakengates and Wellington stations in Shropshire was expected to be completed "by the Easter bank holiday weekend".

More than 5,000 tonnes of material slipped beneath a 50-metre section of the railway after persistent heavy rainfall over the winter months had weakened the earth beneath it.

Picture: Network Rail

Work to restabilise the railway embankment - which is approximately 15 metres in height - involves digging out material that’s slipped to create a new profile for the slope.

Large ‘steps’ were to be cut into the slope before engineers backfill it with over 12,000 tonnes of stone, helping to reduce the gradient and strengthen the embankment.

From last Monday, a two-hourly limited train service has been operating to stations between Wolverhampton and Shifnal.

But rail replacement buses between Shrewsbury and Birmingham were still being run.

Transport for Wales customers' tickets will still be accepted by West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry Trains.