In pictures: Workers tackle Telford landslip that's caused travel chaos on Shropshire's rail network

Network Rail workers are on site near Oakengates undertaking emergency repairs in poor weather after a landslip closed the railway.

By Megan Jones
Published
Rail track landslide off Hadley road in Oakengates, Telford

Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been suspended and are being covered by rail replacement buses following a landslip near Oakengates in Telford on Friday.

Network Rail has been on site this week carrying out emergency repairs after around 5,000 tonnes of land slipped along a 50-metre section of the railway.

Landslips quite regularly occur when the ground becomes saturated with water after long periods of heavy rain.

