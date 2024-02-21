Telford swimming pool expected to reopen in summer as first phase of work is completed

Work is currently under way to decrease the carbon footprint of Oakengates Leisure Centre in Telford.

The full works will include work to the exterior of the building to reduce its carbon footprint and essential maintenance work to the swimming pool which is expected to reopen in the summer.

It is all part of the council's aim of being carbon neutral by 2030.

For the first phase, the gym was temporarily moved to the Tennis Centre whilst refurbishment work was carried out. The fitness centre has now reopened at the main site.

Work on the pool includes the installation of a new air source heat pump, a refurbishment of the pool plant and pool surround and an upgrade to the thermal fabric of the pool roof.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said: “It’s great to see users and aspirations members back in the gym at the main site utilising the facilities.

"This planned investment into our leisure services will ensure that we are offering facilities to benefit the health and wellbeing of our residents. We continue to work towards our target of our operations to be carbon neutral by 2030.

"The work at Oakengates Leisure Centre is part of a wider package of activity in our Carbon Neutral plan."

The sports hall, studio, 3G pitch, track and tennis centre will remain open throughout the work to the swimming pool.